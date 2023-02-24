Motion Seeking to Approve DP Chief’s Arrest Submitted to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion seeking parliamentary consent to arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has been submitted to the National Assembly.This comes after prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Lee last Thursday over his alleged role in the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development scandals as well as suspicions of third-party bribery through Seongnam football club.Given that the rival camps have agreed to hold a plenary session on Monday, the latest motion is set to be handled then in compliance with the National Assembly Act requiring a motion to be voted on between 24 and 72 hours after submission or be deferred until the next plenary session.The National Assembly Act proscribes the arrest of a sitting lawmaker while the Assembly is in session unless parliament approves or the person in question is caught in the act.A court can deliberate on a lawmaker’s arrest warrant once an arrest motion is passed in parliament by a majority of lawmakers, but it will likely be dismissed given the DP’s 169-member strength in the 300-seat chamber.However, passage is a possibility if all lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party are joined by those of the minor Justice Party and Korea Transition as well as some independent legislators in approving the request.The 21st National Assembly has, so far, approved three arrest motions and rejected one.