Justice Party Urges DP Chair to Give up Immunity from Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the minor opposition Justice Party has called on main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung to waive his immunity from arrest and receive a court deliberation on his arrest warrant.In a speech in parliament on Friday, Lee Eun-ju said that one of the DP chair's campaign pledges during the last presidential election was to abolish lawmakers' immunity from arrest and that he should take responsibility for what he said.The floor leader said the Justice Party has consistently called for abolishing that privilege and will vote on the latest arrest motion as it has done so with previous arrest motions submitted to parliament.Lee said the immunity has become a tool to block investigation of corrupt politicians and argued the DP chief has no reason to reject a warrant deliberation as he has claimed innocence and cooperated with the investigation.The Justice Party floor leader also criticized the Yoon administration for what she called right-wing populism characterized by anti-intellect and incompetence.She said the top office is partly to blame for failed politics and warmongering between the nation's two major parties.