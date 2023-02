Photo : KBS News

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) recorded an operating loss of more than 30 trillion won last year.The company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that its operating loss came to 32-point-63 trillion won, or over 25 billion U.S. dollars, in 2022, over five-fold the previous record loss set in 2021.In last year's fourth quarter, the operating loss recorded ten-point-seven trillion won, an all-time quarterly high, which KEPCO attributed to higher costs of fuels such as liquefied natural gas and coal.It pledged to make strenuous effort to improve the bottom line with the goal of saving some 20 trillion in the next five years through property sales and cost-cutting moves.