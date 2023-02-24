Gov't Reviewing More Artillery Shipments to US

South Korea is reportedly reviewing a request to purchase artillery shells by the U.S. as Washington continues to support Ukraine's war against Russia.
A government source said Friday that talks are under way after Washington made the request in hopes of importing South Korean artillery rounds. The U.S. made a similar purchase from Seoul last year to stock up on inventory in support of Ukraine and is known to be asking for supplies in a similar way this time as well.
In 2022, Seoul's defense ministry said that negotiations were under way between a South Korean firm and the Pentagon and there is no change to the understanding that the shells will be used by American forces.
Speaking on the issue on Friday, a military official reiterated South Korea's existing position of sending only non-lethal aid to Ukraine and noted that active efforts were under way to provide humanitarian assistance for Kiev.