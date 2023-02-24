Gov't Reviewing More Artillery Shipments to US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly reviewing a request to purchase artillery shells by the U.S. as Washington continues to support Ukraine's war against Russia.A government source said Friday that talks are under way after Washington made the request in hopes of importing South Korean artillery rounds. The U.S. made a similar purchase from Seoul last year to stock up on inventory in support of Ukraine and is known to be asking for supplies in a similar way this time as well.In 2022, Seoul's defense ministry said that negotiations were under way between a South Korean firm and the Pentagon and there is no change to the understanding that the shells will be used by American forces.Speaking on the issue on Friday, a military official reiterated South Korea's existing position of sending only non-lethal aid to Ukraine and noted that active efforts were under way to provide humanitarian assistance for Kiev.