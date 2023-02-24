Foreign Ministry Pledges $130 Mln Aid for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has pledged an additional 130 million dollar aid to support Ukraine as the country marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.In a spokesperson statement on Friday, the foreign ministry said Seoul will continue to support Ukraine through humanitarian and financial assistance, infrastructure support and development projects for rehabilitation and recovery.South Korea provided the war-ravaged country with support worth 100 million dollars last year and has been reviewing additional ways to assist its people.The ministry reaffirmed the stance that Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected.It said that Korea supports various diplomatic and economic endeavors by the international community to end the war and restore peace, and vowed to more actively engage in such efforts.