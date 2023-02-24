Menu Content

OECD: S. Korea among Countries with Most Successful Pandemic Response

Written: 2023-02-25 11:51:19Updated: 2023-02-25 14:50:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The OECD has placed South Korea and Japan in a group of countries with the lowest fatalities from COVID-19 based on deaths per one million people.

In a report released Thursday titled "Ready for the Next Crisis? Investing in Health System Resilience," the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development categorized countries into four groups of A to D.

Group A with the lowest pandemic death rate also included Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway. Group D with the highest death rate included Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Noting that countries in Group A had more hospitals and more workers in the public health sector, the report acknowledged a correlation between pandemic response and the healthcare system.

The report also highlighted South Korea's 3T strategy of "testing, tracing and treatment with isolation" as an exemplary policy.

The OECD advised countries to invest one-point-four percent of gross domestic product in strengthening health system resilience in order to prepare against the next crisis.
