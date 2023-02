Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained in the low ten-thousand range as the outbreak continues to stabilize.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that ten-thousand-55 infections were reported throughout Friday, similar to the day before.The tally is down by 660 from a week ago and 27-hundred from two weeks prior and is the lowest for a Saturday in 35 weeks.Of the new cases, 29 are from overseas.The number of patients in critical care has edged down to 181, remaining in the 100s for the sixth day. Friday added eleven deaths raising the death toll to 33-thousand-940. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.