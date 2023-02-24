S. Korean Ambassador Visits Wartime Forced Labor Sites in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min has inspected sites linked to wartime Korean forced labor in Japan's Kyushu region from Monday to Wednesday.According to Seoul's embassy in Tokyo, Yun visited the Miike coal mine, a UNESCO world heritage site, and a nearby coal industry museum.Displays at the coal mine's Manda Pit shed light on the wartime history of the site by indicating that laborers of Korea and other countries were forced to work against their will and in brutal conditions as they were drafted by the Japanese government in the 1940s during World War Two.The ambassador also paid his respects at a monument near the mine commemorating forced labor victims.He also visited a church facility in Fukuoka where remains of Korean victims are encased and called for their swift return to families in Korea on humanitarian grounds.In Nagasaki, Yun visited the Atomic Bomb Museum and laid flowers at a memorial commemorating Korean victims.He also met with the governor of Fukuoka Prefecture and discussed ways to boost personnel exchanges and economic cooperation.