S. Korean Navy Destroyer Assists Civilian Vessel in Gulf of Aden

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean Navy destroyer patrolling the Gulf of Aden near Somalia has rescued a civilian vessel drifting in the seas.According to the United States Central Command on Friday, the Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin class destroyer on February 16 provided food and materials for engine repair to the crew on a French yacht that was stranded for three days.A patrol plane with the Japanese Self-Defense Force first spotted the yacht and the Korean destroyer came to the rescue.The ship's captain Yoon Seong-won said that an adverse weather forecast had called for swift measures.The destroyer at the time was taking part in a support mission for an anti-piracy unit of the Combined Maritime Forces. The U.S.-led CMF is a multinational naval partnership comprising 38 countries and organizations including South Korea.