VOA: Some 20 N. Korean Defectors Arrested in China in Past Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reports that in the past month, some 20 North Korean defectors hiding in China while trying to make their way to South Korea via Southeast Asian countries were arrested by Chinese security police.The report published Saturday cited Christian missionary organizations and brokers as multiple sources for the refugees' apprehension, including the arrest of a man and three women, in a space of one week, in different areas of China early this month.Another missionary official told VOA between 12 and 16 North Koreans were apprehended in Qingdao in Shandong Province and three others in Yunnan Province earlier this month.One broker said around 30 defectors successfully reached Southeast Asia from China in the past two months but that risks involved in the escape route have also increased.Citing sources, VOA said the cost of such getaways recently surged to at least 15 million won compared to just one to two million won in the past since Chinese authorities stepped up penalties and fines on smuggling and human trafficking in border areas.