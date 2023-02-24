Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Russian National Charged with Smuggling US Tech to Russia, N. Korea

Written: 2023-02-25 11:52:55Updated: 2023-02-25 14:04:37

Russian National Charged with Smuggling US Tech to Russia, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has indicted a Russian national who illegally provided hazardous gas detectors and software to North Korea.

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Russian businessman Ilya Balakaev has been charged with violating America's export controls.

The Moscow resident allegedly signed a contract with a North Korean embassy official based in Moscow to obtain hazardous gas detectors and software from the U.S. for the benefit of the North Korean government.

According to the indictment, Balakaev also bought and repaired electronic spectrum analyzers, signal generators and gas detection equipment that can be used in sensitive foreign counterintelligence and military operations, and had them shipped overseas from the U.S.

Meanwhile prosecutors in New York have filed a complaint seeking to seize properties in the U.S. owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg over alleged sanctions evasion and money laundering.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >