Russian National Charged with Smuggling US Tech to Russia, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has indicted a Russian national who illegally provided hazardous gas detectors and software to North Korea.The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Russian businessman Ilya Balakaev has been charged with violating America's export controls.The Moscow resident allegedly signed a contract with a North Korean embassy official based in Moscow to obtain hazardous gas detectors and software from the U.S. for the benefit of the North Korean government.According to the indictment, Balakaev also bought and repaired electronic spectrum analyzers, signal generators and gas detection equipment that can be used in sensitive foreign counterintelligence and military operations, and had them shipped overseas from the U.S.Meanwhile prosecutors in New York have filed a complaint seeking to seize properties in the U.S. owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg over alleged sanctions evasion and money laundering.