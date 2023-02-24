US Pacific Fleet Discloses Nuke-Powered Sub's Arrival in Busan

Photo : KBS News

The USS Springfield (SSN-761), a six-thousand ton Los Angeles-class submarine, recently docked in Busan.In a social media post Saturday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said the Springfield has entered the Busan Naval Base in the South Korean port city.The fleet revealed five photos of crew members preparing for a port entry, raising South Korean and U.S. flags and being welcomed by the South Korean Navy.Since deployment to Guam last year, the fast-attack submarine has conducted missions in the Indo-Pacific.Observers say the rare disclosure of a highly classified location of a nuclear-powered sub may be Washington's warning to North Korea as the regime continues its missile provocations.According to defense analysts and insiders, the Springfield likely carries dozens of ​Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 31-hundred kilometers.