Yoon Visits NIS, Calls for Enhanced Capaciity to Neutralize N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has paid a visit to the National Intelligence Service on Friday, his first tour of the spy agency, and received a policy briefing from its director Kim Kyou-hyun.According to a press release by the top office, Yoon noted the grave security concerns on the Korean Peninsula and rising global uncertainties and called on the NIS to demonstrate its capacity to neutralize the North Korean regime's provocations and poor judgment, thereby boldly competing in the global race for information.He said the reason for the agency’s existence, in other words, its fundamental duty, is to defend our freedom and there cannot be any lapse in safeguarding national security.The president also stressed that NIS employees must be above par in their work attitude as civil servants.He also urged the agency to strengthen cyber capabilities and apply advanced technology in analyzing North Korea, overseas and anti-espionage intelligence.Yoon called for endless research, education and training to collect scientific information saying the NIS must aim to be the world's best.