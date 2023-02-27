Yoon Withdraws Appointment of New Police Investigation Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has withdrawn his appointment of a new head of the National Office of Investigation after the appointee offered to resign over a bullying controversy involving his son at school.Chung Sun sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer appointed to head the police investigation office on Friday, offered to step down Saturday over the controversy, just a day ahead of assuming his post.President Yoon withdrew Chung's appointment that day, according to a statement from presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on Saturday. She added that since it was before his term formally began, it was a withdrawal of his personnel appointment rather than a dismissal.Chung's appointment attracted criticism after KBS disclosed on Friday that his son had been ordered to transfer to another high school after verbally abusing a classmate for eight months.Chung announced his intent to withdraw from the post on Saturday in a press release, asking for forgiveness from the victim and his parents for his son's actions.