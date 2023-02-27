Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Street in Pyongyang

Written: 2023-02-26 12:02:50Updated: 2023-02-26 22:54:32

N. Korean Leader Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Street in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present with his daughter at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new street in Pyongyang.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim attended the ceremony in Pyongyang's Sopho area the previous day.

In a speech at the ceremony, Kim encouraged young people mobilized for the construction project to build over four-thousand homes in the capital city's northern area. The project differs from the construction of ten-thousand new homes in Pyongyang's Hwasong district.

Kim said that it is time to create a miracle, stressing that the project is not just a construction project, but a political strife representing the country's revolutionary character.

He said that more than 100-thousand people from the country's youth alliance organizations volunteered for the project.

The KCNA said that Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, also attended the ceremony, and he called her his "beloved daughter" without mentioning her name.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >