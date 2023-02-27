N. Korean Leader Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Street in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present with his daughter at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new street in Pyongyang.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim attended the ceremony in Pyongyang's Sopho area the previous day.In a speech at the ceremony, Kim encouraged young people mobilized for the construction project to build over four-thousand homes in the capital city's northern area. The project differs from the construction of ten-thousand new homes in Pyongyang's Hwasong district.Kim said that it is time to create a miracle, stressing that the project is not just a construction project, but a political strife representing the country's revolutionary character.He said that more than 100-thousand people from the country's youth alliance organizations volunteered for the project.The KCNA said that Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, also attended the ceremony, and he called her his "beloved daughter" without mentioning her name.