Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea Ranks Lower in OECD in Gallup's Life Evaluation Index

Written: 2023-02-26 12:27:36Updated: 2023-02-26 14:10:19

S. Korea Ranks Lower in OECD in Gallup's Life Evaluation Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea placed low in the world's life satisfaction rankings, with a score of just above six out of a possible total score of ten.

According to an analysis of the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on Sunday, the country scored six-point-11 out of ten in the Gallup World Poll's Life Evaluation Index.

For the index, Gallup asks people to imagine a ladder, with the lowest rung representing the worst possible life and the highest rung representing the best possible life.

People rate where they stand today and where they expect to stand in five years.

Those who rate their life four or lower are classified as "suffering," five to six as "struggling" and seven or higher as "thriving."

Among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, only six countries – Greece, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Colombia and Tunisia – ranked lower than South Korea.

Finland ranked top with a score of seven-point-79, followed by Denmark, Israel, Iceland and Sweden.

The outcome is based on the 2021 survey.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >