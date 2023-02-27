S. Korea Ranks Lower in OECD in Gallup's Life Evaluation Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea placed low in the world's life satisfaction rankings, with a score of just above six out of a possible total score of ten.According to an analysis of the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on Sunday, the country scored six-point-11 out of ten in the Gallup World Poll's Life Evaluation Index.For the index, Gallup asks people to imagine a ladder, with the lowest rung representing the worst possible life and the highest rung representing the best possible life.People rate where they stand today and where they expect to stand in five years.Those who rate their life four or lower are classified as "suffering," five to six as "struggling" and seven or higher as "thriving."Among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, only six countries – Greece, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Colombia and Tunisia – ranked lower than South Korea.Finland ranked top with a score of seven-point-79, followed by Denmark, Israel, Iceland and Sweden.The outcome is based on the 2021 survey.