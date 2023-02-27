Zelenskyy: S. Korea's Military Support will be Positive for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said that South Korea's military support will benefit his country in the war against Russia.Ukraine's state media Ukrinform reported on Friday that Zelenskyy made the remarks that day during a speech in Kyiv marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.The Ukrainian president issued the position regarding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for South Korea to provide military aid to Ukraine.He added that details are being discussed with other countries about South Korea in this vein, expressing hope that it will find an opportunity to help Ukraine.Zelenskyy also said that his country is seeking to arrange invitations for senior South Korean officials to visit Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian prime minister's trip to South Korea.The NATO secretary-general urged South Korea to provide miliary assistance to Ukraine at a forum in Seoul during his visit in late January.