Ruling Party Pressures DP Lawmakers to Pass Motion to Arrest their Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has pressured main opposition Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers to pass a motion to arrest DP chair Lee Jae-myung.A motion requesting parliamentary consent to Lee's arrest was reported in the National Assembly on Friday and it will be put to a vote in a plenary session on Monday.PPP spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok on Sunday urged DP lawmakers to pass the motion, asking them not to commit the huge error of destroying their party.Jang said that DP lawmakers must be well aware that there are a number of grounds to arrest Lee and they should offer him an opportunity to act honorably.The opposition party, however, is set to vote down the motion.At the National Assembly on Sunday, DP Secretary-General Cho Jeong-sik vowed that his party will reject the motion and strongly oppose the brutal prosecution carried out by Yoon's dictatorial government.The secretary-general strongly criticized prosecutors for targeting the DP chair, denouncing their probe into Lee as a malicious crime aimed at removing a political rival.