National Assembly to Vote on Motion Seeking Approval of DP Chief’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon to vote on a motion permitting the arrest of DP chair Lee Jae-myung sought by the prosecution over several allegations against him.The ballot is to be cast eleven days after the prosecution sought an arrest warrant for the DP chief on corruption and bribery charges.In line with the prosecution’s request, the court began procedures on February 17 to obtain parliamentary consent for his arrest. The motion was submitted to parliament last Friday.With the National Assembly Act requiring an arrest motion to be voted on between 24 and 72 hours after submission or be deferred until the next plenary session, the rival parties agreed to hold a session on Monday to handle the motion.While lawmakers can be stripped of the immunity from arrest granted by the act with a simple majority in a parliamentary vote, the motion on Lee’s warrant is expected to fail in the face of the DP's 169-seat majority in the 300-member chamber.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.