Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly to Vote on Motion Seeking Approval of DP Chief’s Arrest

Written: 2023-02-27 08:25:17Updated: 2023-02-27 09:46:21

National Assembly to Vote on Motion Seeking Approval of DP Chief’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon to vote on a motion permitting the arrest of DP chair Lee Jae-myung sought by the prosecution over several allegations against him.

The ballot is to be cast eleven days after the prosecution sought an arrest warrant for the DP chief on corruption and bribery charges.

In line with the prosecution’s request, the court began procedures on February 17 to obtain parliamentary consent for his arrest. The motion was submitted to parliament last Friday.

With the National Assembly Act requiring an arrest motion to be voted on between 24 and 72 hours after submission or be deferred until the next plenary session, the rival parties agreed to hold a session on Monday to handle the motion.

While lawmakers can be stripped of the immunity from arrest granted by the act with a simple majority in a parliamentary vote, the motion on Lee’s warrant is expected to fail in the face of the DP's 169-seat majority in the 300-member chamber.

Lee is facing charges of breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >