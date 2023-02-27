Menu Content

N. Korea Holds Central Committee Meeting on Agriculture amid Crisis

2023-02-27

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea opened an expanded meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee to discuss agricultural issues amid reports of a deepening food crisis in the country.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday the expanded session of the seventh plenary meeting of the committee kicked off on Sunday.

With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the meeting, the participants were scheduled to discuss pending crucial tasks regarding the “principles of agricultural revolution,” the KCNA said.

The media outlet said the meeting would also feature discussions and decisions regarding “urgent tasks” recommended to be carried out for national economic development and practical measures to complete them. The plenary meeting will continue to be held, it said.

Although the party’s central meeting has focused on resolving food and agricultural issues since late 2021, little improvement has reportedly been seen, with allegations of starvation arising recently.
