US Expert Proposes Creation of S. Korea-US Nuclear Planning Group

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. security expert has proposed practical strengthening of the U.S. extended deterrence and a multi-national nuclear planning group to quell calls in South Korea for nuclear armament to counter North Korea’s threats.A report published last Thursday by Bruce Klingner, a senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation specializing in the region, emphasized the need for both the South Korean and U.S. governments to manage growing concerns in South Korea over nuclear threats.He said Washington should launch trust-building measures while Seoul needs to manage public expectations, stressing that questions about the reliability of the U.S. can cause tension when the allies need to coordinate against North Korean and Chinese threats.Klingner advocated against the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons on the peninsula, noting that such systems are now mobile and a permanent placement enables the North to target them, counterproductively reducing deterrence.Instead, he suggested several trust-building measures between Seoul and Washington, including the installation of a bilateral mechanism to coordinate extended deterrence strategies such as nuclear plans, contingency situations and the deployment of strategic assets.The U.S. expert specifically outlined the creation of a nuclear planning group(NPG), equivalent to a similar group under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), between South Korea and the U.S. that allows for input from Seoul on the allies’ nuclear policy.He suggested that Australia and Japan may also be induced to join the group to stress a cooperative approach between the U.S. and its partners and more comprehensively address threats in the Indo-Pacific region.