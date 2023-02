Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member J-hope is set to become the second from the group to begin mandatory military service following Jin.Big Hit Music, the management agency of the seven-member group, said on Sunday that the 29-year-old performer completed his application to cancel an earlier request for postponement, with more details to be shared later.Born in 1994, J-hope could have waited until 2024 to fulfill the conscription obligation for healthy South Korean men. With the cancellation of the deferment, his service will begin as soon as a date is given by the Military Manpower Administration.The announcement came two months after Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop sensation at 30 years of age, started his military service in December of last year with basic training in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.