S. Korea Reports 4,026 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the four-thousands on Monday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that four-thousand-26 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 15 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30 million-502-thousand.The tally is down by some five-thousand from Sunday’s figure, nine-thousand-212, which was also announced on Monday under a new government guideline to announce COVID-19 tallies six times a week.The Monday figure declined by some 300 from a week ago and by some eleven-hundred from a fortnight ago.For a Monday tally, it marks the lowest in 35 weeks since June 27 of last year.The number of patients in critical care dropped by five from a day earlier to 163, staying below 200 for an eighth day.Nine more people died of the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-961, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.