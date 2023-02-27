Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 4,026 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2023-02-27 10:17:18Updated: 2023-02-27 10:47:51

S. Korea Reports 4,026 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the four-thousands on Monday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that four-thousand-26 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 15 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30 million-502-thousand.

The tally is down by some five-thousand from Sunday’s figure, nine-thousand-212, which was also announced on Monday under a new government guideline to announce COVID-19 tallies six times a week.

The Monday figure declined by some 300 from a week ago and by some eleven-hundred from a fortnight ago.

For a Monday tally, it marks the lowest in 35 weeks since June 27 of last year.

The number of patients in critical care dropped by five from a day earlier to 163, staying below 200 for an eighth day.

Nine more people died of the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-961, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >