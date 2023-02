Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that only four percent of young South Korean women think marriage is a must.An academic paper posted in the journal of the Korean Association for Social Welfare Studies on Sunday revealed the results of a survey of 281 single men and women aged 20 to 34.Among the surveyed, only four percent of women agreed that marriage and childbirth are “essential” in their lives while 12-point-nine percent of the men did.When asked whether marriage and childbirth are “important” in women’s lives, 42-point-nine percent of the women said they are, a rate that was markedly lower than that of men who said so at 61-point-three percent.Over 53 percent of female respondents said they are “not important,” more than double the percentage of the male respondents who said they are not at 25-point-eight percent.