Pres. Office Rues Deficiencies in Vetting of NOI Chief Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expressed regret for failing to properly vet its candidate to head the National Office of Investigation(NOI), Chung Sun-sin, following his withdrawal after his son’s record of school violence resurfaced.Presidential office spokesperson Lee Do-woon conveyed the top office's position on Sunday, acknowledging insufficiencies in inspecting the children of candidates for high-level government posts and pledging to seek improvement.The spokesperson said President Yoon Suk Yeol has a stern view of school violence, which he considers to be infringement on the right to be educated in a free and fair manner.Asked whether the top office was unaware of a KBS news report on the case five years ago, the spokesperson said it was difficult to connect the report to the candidate’s family as the broadcaster had anonymized those involved.Former prosecutor Chung, meanwhile, reportedly concealed information regarding his son in a questionnaire for potential candidates introduced by the Yoon government.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) demanded that the administration issue an apology, calling for justice minister Han Dong-hoon and other officials involved in the candidate verification process to be reprimanded.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) rebutted by referring to the DP’s push for the appointment of former justice minister Cho Kuk despite alleged illegalities surrounding his children's university admissions.