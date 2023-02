Photo : YONHAP News

National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun expressed regret over the withdrawal of Chung Sun-sin from the candidacy for head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI) upon the resurfacing of his son's school violence record.In a press conference on Monday, the police chief expressed regret over the recent turn of events surrounding the candidate he had recommended to President Yoon Suk Yeol.Later, on his way to attend a meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, the commissioner general denied having knowledge of the record of school violence. To a question about resigning over the incident, he responded that he is always considering it.While the police chief pledged to accelerate the open candidacy for a new nominee, there is speculation that the appointment could be made internally.