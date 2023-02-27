Watchdog Urges Gov't to Follow UN Human Rights Recommendations

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's human rights watchdog urged the government to abide by the UN Human Rights Council's recommendations to enact a comprehensive law banning discrimination and to abolish the death penalty.In a statement issued on Monday by the chair of the country’s National Human Rights Commission, Song Doo-hwan, the watchdog reviewed the recommendations by the UN body in a Universal Periodic Review(UPR) of South Korea.The recommendations also included the protection of labor rights for foreign workers, improvements in the nation's refugee review system and enhanced accessibility to public transportation and facilities for disabled members of society.In addition, the UN recommended granting the domestic watchdog strengthened authority to promote women's rights, protecting the rights of groups vulnerable to the climate crisis, and preventing rights abuses arising from advancements in artificial intelligence and information technology.The commission called on the government to fulfill the recommendations in a show of respect for the international community's resolve to defend human rights and to actively reflect public opinion in the process.Seoul is required to notify the UN body of its decision to accept or reject the recommendations before the council convenes an organizational meeting in June.