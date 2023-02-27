Menu Content

Yoon Demands Ways to End School Violence from Education Ministry

Written: 2023-02-27 12:42:42Updated: 2023-02-27 15:18:04

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the education ministry to develop measures to eradicate violence in schools after the issue prompted the withdrawal of the candidate for head of the National Office for Investigation(NOI).

According to Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for press affairs, on Monday, Yoon urged the ministry to draw up the measures in cooperation with regional education offices during a meeting with his aides.

The issue became a national topic over the weekend after former prosecutor Chung Sun-sin withdrew from the nomination for chief of the NOI after his son’s school violence record, which went unflagged during the vetting process, resurfaced.

Earlier, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon conveyed the top office's regret for failing to properly screen Chung, adding that the president has a stern view of school violence as an infringement on the right to be educated in a free and fair manner.
