Discord Continues over Allegations of Land Speculation against PPP Leadership Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Political discord over allegations of land speculation surrounding a frontrunner in the race for chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) continued on Monday.Appearing on a local radio program, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon slammed leadership rivals Ahn Cheol-soo, Chun Ha-ram and Hwang Kyo-ahn for damaging the party for their own benefit.On Sunday, Kim announced plans to formally request that the National Office of Investigation(NOI) launch a probe into claims that he had reaped profit from land speculation near the KTX train station in the southeastern city of Ulsan.Pledging to politically and legally hold to account those found to have disseminated falsehoods, Kim said the complaint will name Hwang, who initially raised the suspicion, and the other two candidates as well as members of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) fact-finding team.Hwang, Ahn and Chun all criticized Kim for seeking to deflect public attention away from the allegations and attempting to intimidate his opponents by taking legal action.The DP's fact-finding team held a press conference to accuse Kim of corruption by colluding with forces in the local judicial and construction industry, before calling for a special prosecutor's investigation.Kim is suspected of abusing information he had access to while working as legal counsel for the Ulsan municipal government in the late 1990s that enabled him to benefit financially with the purchase of land near the future site of a KTX station.