Won-Dollar Rate Tops 1,310 Won Shortly After Market Opening Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-310 won mark shortly after trading started on Monday morning.On the Seoul foreign exchange, the rate topped the mark immediately after the market opened, quickly jumping ten-point-20 won from the previous session’s closing price to hit one-thousand-315 won against the dollar.As of 11:30 a.m., the rate stood at one-thousand-314-point-50 won to the dollar, up nine-point-70 won from last Friday.The rise comes after the U.S.’ personal consumption expenditures price index, a key gauge of inflation, accelerated last month, sparking concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could further raise its key interest rate.Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was trading at two-thousand-400-point-46 as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, down 23-point-15 points, or point-96 percent, from the previous session.The figure at one point slipped more than one percent to fall below the two-thousand-400 range for the first time in roughly a month.