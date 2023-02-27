Pres. Office Mulling over Partial Revision of Anti-Graft Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is mulling over partially revising the nation's anti-graft law in a bid to stimulate domestic spending.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Sunday that a suggestion was made to raise the limit on the price of food and meals certain professions can accept from the current 30-thousand won to 50-thousand won.The spokesperson said other revisions are also being taken into consideration and that the issue could be brought to the table at the upcoming emergency economic and livelihood meeting.Under the so-called Kim Young-ran Act, named after a former head of the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission, public officials, schoolteachers and journalists are currently banned from receiving meals that exceed 30-thousand won per person.Accepting a gift valued at more than 50-thousand won or floral arrangement such as wreaths expressing congratulations or condolences that cost more than 100-thousand won are also prohibited.