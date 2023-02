Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry will crack down on foreigners illegally staying in the country starting from Thursday.According to the ministry on Sunday, the crackdown will be conducted in cooperation with the National Police Agency and the Korea Coast Guard as well as the labor and transport ministries from March 2 through April 30.The operation will focus on companies that habitually hire illegal foreigners and their brokers.The ministry said individuals who refuse to submit required documents without justifiable reasons will be subject to a search and seizure, and those caught staying illegally will face deportation and entry bans.The justice ministry conducts a joint crackdown on illegal foreigners four times a year, once every quarter.