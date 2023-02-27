Yoon Says Fairer System, End to Vested Cartels will Bring Innovation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says innovation can be realized when what he described as “the cartel with vested interests” is broken and a more free and equal system is created and implemented.Yoon made the remark while delivering a commencement speech on Monday during a graduation ceremony at Yonsei University in Seoul.He said innovation tends to spark opposition from those with vested interests, adding that innovation can happen when people develop the determination and courage to overcome such resistance.Yoon said innovation cannot be anticipated and the future cannot be discussed if laws that guarantee freedom and equality are crushed, if anti-intellectualism that rejects science and truth becomes dominant and if the perpetuation of the status quo by elites with vested rights is neglected.The president then reiterated his will to pursue reforms in the labor, education and pension sectors, saying such reforms will revitalize society and bring about hope and courage to the graduates in pursuit of their dreams and goals.According to the top office, Yoon became the first president to give a graduation speech at Yonsei University, where his father had once taught.