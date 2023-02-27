Defense Ministry: Sending Weapons to Ukraine Requires Highest Review

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense ministry says that providing support to Ukraine in the form of weapons is a matter that requires consideration at the government-level.The ministry’s spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyu, unveiled the position to reporters on Monday after being asked to comment on the international community’s public request that South Korea provide such assistance.Jeon stressed that Seoul stands by its stance that it will not provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, adding that South Korea is actively providing humanitarian support, including recovery efforts.Last Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that the provision of weapons by South Korea would be a positive development and added that his country is seeking to arrange a visit to Ukraine by senior South Korean officials.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had also urged South Korea to provide military assistance to Ukraine at a forum in Seoul during his visit in late January.