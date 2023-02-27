Education Ministry to Devise Plan to End School Violence amid Worry

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has vowed to come up with measures to eradicate school violence after a case of bullying by the son of the newly named chief of the National Office of Investigation(NOI) prompted President Yoon Suk Yeol to cancel the appointment.In a regular briefing on Monday, the education ministry said its commitment to changes comes amid social concerns surrounding recent events as well as the need for improvements to the law on the prevention of violence in schools more than decade on from its enactment.The ministry usually prepares an implementation plan to eradicate school violence around the end of March every year.Over the weekend, President Yoon Suk Yeol canceled his appointment of Chung Sun-sin as the chief of the NOI after a case of abuse by his son against a peer resurfaced with his appointment.The son was ordered to transfer schools in 2017 for verbally abusing a peer for eight months, which Chung appealed but ultimately lost in a Supreme Court ruling in 2019.