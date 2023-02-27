S. Korea, Norway to Cooperate on Wrongful Foreign Adoption Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national justice panel and a parliamentary delegation from Norway have discussed ways to uncover the truth behind falsified records amid a boom in overseas adoptions from the mid-to late 20th century.South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission held a meeting with ten members from Norway's committee on family and cultural affairs in Seoul on Monday, which was also attended by Norway's ambassador to South Korea, Anne Kari Hansen Ovind.The commission requested that Norwegian state agencies share records and data related to adoptees as well as evidence related to human rights violations during the citizenship acquisition process.In response, the Norwegian committee vowed to actively cooperate by reviewing the situation of South Korean children adopted to Norway and support investigations with victims.Last year, 370 adoptees sent to nine countries, including Norway, Denmark and Sweden, requested an investigation into their adoptions by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, claiming human rights violations.Among them, 21 cases are filed by adoptees from Norway, but most of them have seen no progress.