Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has requested the National Assembly's consent to the arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.Speaking to the National Assembly on Monday, Han compared the corruption and bribery charges Lee faces to a salesperson purposely selling a one-thousand dollar cellphone to an acquaintance for 100 dollars while keeping it a secret from the store owner.Prosecutors had earlier sought an arrest warrant for Lee over corruption and bribery allegations arising from his time as the mayor of Seongnam city between 2010 and 2018.This comes as the National Assembly was set to vote on the prosecution's arrest request of Lee in the afternoon as parliamentary consent is necessary by law to arrest a sitting lawmaker.