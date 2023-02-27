Ruling & Opposition Parties Cast Ballots on Motion on Arrest of DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly held a plenary session on Monday to vote for a motion to allow the arrest of main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung on corruption and bribery charges.The result of Monday's secret ballot was not immediately announced due to two of the votes, which prompted a disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties over whether they were to be considered "against" or "spoiled."Before the vote, the DP leadership pledged to defend its chief with its parliamentary majority of 169. The ruling People Power Party holds 115 seats.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits for his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong land development scandal during his term as Seongnam mayor.He also faces charges of third-party bribery alleging that the city’s professional football club was exploited as a conduit for funds on the pretext of sponsorships for the team, which Lee was effectively the chairman of while mayor.