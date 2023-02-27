DP Leader Appeals for Support ahead of Vote on His Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung has appealed to fellow lawmakers ahead of the parliamentary vote on the motion for his arrest.Speaking to the National Assembly on Monday, Lee asked the parliament to "send a stern warning against the regression of the administration that is masked behind the rule of law."He added that the future of South Korea's democracy depends on the day's decision and said a person in power is betraying the public and going against the democratic republic by abusing powers while ignoring the national crisis and people's suffering.He also reiterated his innocence against the corruption and bribery charges which include allegations that he provided favors related to land development projects in Seongnam city while he was mayor.This comes as the National Assembly vote on the prosecution's arrest request for Lee as a lawmaker is immune to direct arrests.