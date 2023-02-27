DP Chief Evades Arrest in Tight Parliamentary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s attempt to arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung was narrowly defeated in a parliamentary vote Monday afternoon.The National Assembly held a plenary session with 297 lawmakers in attendance, voting down a motion to allow the arrest of Lee with 139 for and 138 against. There were nine abstentions while eleven ballots were judged to be spoiled.With neither side reaching a total of 149 votes needed to approve the prosecution's request for consent to arrest Lee, the opposition chief will not be arrested on corruption and bribery charges in relation to scandals during his time as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.Before the secret ballot, the DP leadership had pledged to defend its chief with its parliamentary majority of 169 seats, but many apparently refused to toe the party line.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits for his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong land development scandal during his term as Seongnam mayor.He also faces charges of third-party bribery alleging that the city’s professional football club was exploited as a conduit for funds on the pretext of sponsorships for the team, which Lee was effectively the chairman of while mayor.Addressing the Assembly before the vote, justice minister Han Dong-hoon likened the city of Seongnam to a store owner that was cheated by a scamming employee and called for assistance from parliament to attain justice.DP chief Lee appealed to his fellow lawmakers urging them to send a message to the Yoon Seok Yeol administration, which he claimed is masking regression behind the rule of law.Asserting his innocence, he said that the future of South Korea’s democracy depends on the decision and lambasted the president for betraying the public by abusing his power while ignoring the national crisis and the suffering of the people.