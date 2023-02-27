Ukrainian Ambassador Hopes for S. Korea's Support of Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko said he hopes South Korea will find a solution that will enable it to provide lethal arms to Ukraine.The top envoy made the remarks on Monday during a forum hosted by the state-run Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.In a keynote speech at the special forum marking the first year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, the ambassador called for direct consultation between Ukrainian and South Korean authorities regarding the matter.He said that Ukraine will be very grateful if it is given the opportunity to hold direct consultation with South Korea's defense ministry and arms procurement agency on the issue.The ambassador expressed deep gratitude for South Korea's humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while asking for continued support.Seoul has only provided humanitarian aid and other non-military support to Ukraine, citing its position against any direct supply of weapons.