Photo : YONHAP News

Jürgen Klinsmann, a German professional football manager and former player, has been named the new head coach of South Korean men's national football team.The Korea Football Association(KFA) announced the appointment on Monday, saying that the new coach will lead the team for about three years and five months from March through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.Klinsmann will make his South Korea coaching debut on March 24 in a friendly against Colombia in Ulsan.Klinsmann played for several prominent clubs in Europe. His accomplishments as a manager include leading the German national team to a third-place finish at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.