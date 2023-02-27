Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Ruling Party Criticizes DP over Vote on DP Leader's Arrest

Written: 2023-02-27 18:51:34Updated: 2023-02-27 19:01:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said the day parliament voted down the arrest motion for DP chief Lee Jae-myung will be recorded in history as a day of disgrace for the National Assembly. 

PPP spokesperson Park Jeong-ha issued the position in a comment right after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted down a motion to arrest Lee in a plenary session, with 139 for and 138 against. The main opposition DP holds 169 seats in the 299-member National Assembly.

The spokesperson said that the DP denied the rule of law, the foundation of democracy, using its dominance in the assembly. 

Park said that most of the people were hoping for the parliamentary passage of the motion, but the DP turned its ear to the public calls, criticizing the party for destroying the rule of law and justice.

The spokesperson said that the motion for Lee's arrest was a very reasonable demand and that the country's judicial system that applies equally to everyone should apply to people in power as well.

Park expressed hopes the DP and its chair will think over the meaning of the 139 to 138 vote.
