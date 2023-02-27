Some DP Lawmakers: Outcome of Vote is Warning to DP Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Some lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have assessed the outcome of Monday's parliamentary vote on DP chair Lee Jae-myung as a warning to Lee's leadership.Lee avoided an arrest warrant heading to court by a close margin in a National Assembly vote on Monday with 139 for and 138 against. There were nine abstentions while eleven ballots were judged to be spoiled. The DP holds 169 seats in the 299-member National Assembly.The thin margin comes as a shock as high-ranking DP lawmakers had repeatedly said the motion will be defeated by “an overwhelming majority.”A multi-term DP lawmaker reportedly said on Monday that the outcome was a warning to Lee and the current party leadership, adding Lee should seriously consider his resignation now.Another DP representative said that at least 15 DP lawmakers voted for the motion, which is very serious and painful for the party and demonstrates discontent and anxiety about Lee's leadership ahead of next year's general elections.A second-term lawmaker expressed concerns that confusion within the party may worsen if the party attempts to identify lawmakers who voted for the motion.