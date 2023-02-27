US Reaffirms Willingness to Engage in Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea after the North warned that it will consider hostile practices from the U.S. as a "declaration of war."Asked to comment on the warning in a press briefing on Monday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. does not respond to propaganda and its position on the North is clear.Reiterating that the U.S. policy objective remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Price said the North's nuclear and missile development pose a security threat to the region and beyond, adding that the U.S. security commitment to its allies is ironclad.He said that it is the North that has engaged in provocations at an unprecedented rate, including multiple tests of intercontinental ballistic missile systems along with other ballistic missiles.Price stressed that the U.S. holds no hostile intent toward the North and it has made clear its willingness to engage in direct talks with the North without preconditions, but Pyongyang has only engaged in provocation and has rejected the U.S.' diplomatic overtures.