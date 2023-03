Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a "radical change" in agricultural production within a few years.According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the regime leader made the call on Monday during a plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party.Kim said that the main purpose of the meeting was to find ways to successfully attain this year’s grain production goal and bring about a radical change in agricultural production within a few years in order to pave the way for stable and sustainable development in agriculture.The report did not mention details of the specific measures to bring about such a change in agricultural production.Participants reportedly also discussed ways to establish discipline for the national economic plan and improve state financial projects at the meeting.