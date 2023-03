Photo : KBS News

Construction unions affiliated with one of the country's major umbrella labor organizations are set to hold a massive protest against the government’s recent crackdown on unions in central Seoul on Tuesday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that it expects some 40-thousand members of construction unions under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to stage a rally in the afternoon around police headquarters and Gyeongbokgung Station in downtown Seoul.With a march toward Samgakji Station near the presidential office scheduled for after the rally, the police will mobilize more than 100 units to minimize the inconvenience caused by the expected traffic congestion.Police also plan to ensure that intercity buses can use one of the lanes on the Sejong-daero street and to sternly deal with any illegal attempts to obstruct the buses.