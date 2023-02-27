US Keeps N. Korea on ‘State Sponsors of Terrorism’ List

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States kept North Korea on its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2021.In its “Country Reports on Terrorism 2021” released on Monday, the U.S. State Department said that North Korea repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism as it was implicated in assassinations on foreign soil.Noting that the North has failed to take action to address historical support for acts of international terrorism, the department cited the case of four Japanese Red Army members wanted by the Japanese government for participating in a 1970 Japan Airlines hijacking who continue to shelter in the North.It added that the Japanese government continues to seek a full accounting of the fate of numerous Japanese nationals believed to have been abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s.North Korea has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 2017 when North Korean agents assassinated leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, in Malaysia.