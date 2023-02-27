Number of Defections in Vote on DP Chief’s Arrest Motion ‘Shocking’

Photo : YONHAP News

The narrow margin that saved main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung from arrest in a National Assembly vote on Monday has rattled his party.During a plenary session of the Assembly in the afternoon, 297 out of the 299 sitting lawmakers cast their ballots on a motion seeking parliamentary consent to arrest the DP chair, with passage by a majority meaning that at least 149 approvals were needed.The motion was voted down as 139 approved Lee's arrest and 138 rejected it, while nine were abstentions and eleven were considered invalid.Despite a prediction by the DP leadership that the motion would be defeated by “an overwhelming majority” with up to 175 votes against, only 138 rejected it, indicating that 37 lawmakers defied expectations and opposed the DP’s push to defeat the motion.With all 169 DP representatives voting, the presumed defection of at least 31 is a number that a pro-Lee DP lawmaker told KBS was a “shocking” amount much higher than the anticipated ten, while another DP lawmaker said the outcome was effectively a vote of no confidence in Lee.