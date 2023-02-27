Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases at 10,817

Written: 2023-02-28 10:43:05Updated: 2023-02-28 11:11:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the ten-thousands on Tuesday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that ten-thousand-817 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 30 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30 million-513-thousand.

The tally is up by some 68-hundred from Monday’s figure due to increased tests after the weekend, but it dropped by some one-thousand from a week ago and 35-hundred from two weeks ago.

For a Tuesday tally, it marks the lowest in 35 weeks since June 28 of last year.

The number of patients in critical care rose by one from a day earlier to 164, staying below 200 for a ninth day.

Sixteen more people died of the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-977, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
